ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories has unveiled a new patented software system that can track objects as small as one pixel. Scientists who worked on the project say it can enhance the performance of any remote sensing application.

The Multi-frame Moving Object Detection System (MMODS) is able to find curves of motion in streaming video from satellites, drones, and far-range security cameras and track tiny moving objects. “Being able to track each pixel from a distance matters, and it is an ongoing and challenging problem,” said Tian Ma, a computer scientist and co-developer of the system, in a Sandia Labs press release. “For physical security surveillance systems, for example, the farther out you can detect a possible threat, the more time you have to prepare and respond. Often the biggest challenge is the simple fact that when objects are located far away from the sensors, their size naturally appears to be much smaller. Sensor sensitivity diminishes as the distance from the target increases.”

Courtesy Sandia National Laboratories

Ma, along with Robert Anderson began work on the system in 2015 as a Sandia Laboratories research and development project. MMODS can detect small objects in low visibility conditions using a multi-frame method that uses an algorithm to find movement in frames of video, which then matches it to target signals, and finally integrates it across a set of video frame sequences.

“Given that a modern video camera has about 10 million pixels, being able to detect and track one pixel at a time is a major advance in computer vision technology,” Ma said. “MMODS has been proven to improve modern detection sensitivity by 200 to 500% and works for fast- and slow-moving objects, even in poor visibility conditions.”