New Mexico tech company helps track COVID patient progress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque company has been helping in the fight against COVID. Twistle is a health care technology company that helps track patient progress using automated text messages, similar to the ones people are getting about their COVID vaccines.

Throughout the pandemic, the company has helped keep tabs on COVID-19 patients fighting the virus at home by sending personalized questions about their case. They’re also helping with vaccine outreach.

“Twistle would go out and say ‘what’s your breathing, what’s your temperature?’ We’d get the oxygen saturation from their pulses and then we’d score them and let the care team know – these ones are green, they’re doing okay, these ones are yellow, and these ones are red, you may need to monitor them a little bit more carefully,” said Kulmeet Singh, CEO of Twistle.

Twistle also works with post-op patients by tracking similar stats through text alerts. The app is sold to healthcare systems and not to individual doctors.

Even though the company is based in Albuquerque, Twistle is not currently being used in New Mexico. They say during the pandemic, interest in the app grew across the country.