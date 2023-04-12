LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is hosting its 33rd annual WERC Environmental Design Contest. The contest will be held from Apr. 16 to 19 at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

The WERC Environmental Design Contest searches for solutions to current environmental challenges in engineering. The competition draws college students from all around the world.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 16, flash talks will be given. The public is invited to attend any or all of these talks. From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr.18, bench-scale demonstration technologies will be presented – all of which are designed by student teams.

For more information regarding the event, click here.