ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than two dozen states will receive money from Google in a settlement over allegedly misleading users about how the company tracks people. New Mexico will get more than $5.2 million from the settlement.

Attorneys general from across the U.S. began looking into Google back in 2018. A news article published by the Associated Press kicked off an investigation into how Google required users to adjust multiple settings to turn off location tracking entirely, according to a press release from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

“New Mexicans deserve to move about their lives without companies like Google

tracking their whereabouts — without their knowledge and consent — in order to turn a

higher profit,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a press release. “And my office will continue to hold companies like Google accountable, ensuring they inform users about how to maintain their privacy.”

The news article pointed out that Google recorded some location data even when users turned off the “location history” setting. The Attorneys General from multiple states looked into the issue and concluded that Google had violated consumer protection laws since at least 2014.

Google doesn’t admit to the allegations nor to violating any laws. To settle the issue, Google agreed to pay a total of over $391 million. That will be split up among 40 states.

Along with the payment, Google must also provide more in-app info on location services whenever someone changes a location setting. Google must also be more transparent about how they collect data.