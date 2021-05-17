National Park Service launches app offering visitor info, interactive maps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service is now accessible right from your pocket as park rangers helped create an app to make trips to parks in New Mexico and all over the nation easier. Warm weather is just around the corner and trips are ready to be planned. NPS is ready for the increase in visitors all over the nation.

“We recognized our visitors increasingly relying on these digital tools,” said Cynthia Hernandez, National Park Service spokesperson. Their website sees a lot of traffic this time of year and they decided to make it even easier for visitors by creating an app for your phone.

“It is so helpful to be able to plan your trip from your cellphone,” said Hernandez. This puts everything you need in the palm of your hand.

“Where the visitors center is, where are the stations, do I need a pass to get into the park, do I need a reservation to access this campground,” said Hernandez. The app can answer all that and more and is filled with information on 423 parks all over the United States including the White Sands, Carlsbad Caverns, and Chaco Canyon. “You can download maps, tools, and even self-guided tours ahead of time,” said Hernandez.

The app was designed by the people who are there everyday, park rangers. The new technology won’t replace the men and women out there working, it’s just another resource.

“We just hope we can use this app to meet our visitors where they are and with what they need to be able to have a great experience in the parks,” said Hernandez. The new tool helps to keep everyone safe and enjoying the great outdoors.

The app will be continuously updated with the latest information including weather updates and road closures. It officially launched back in April. So far, they’ve had over 150,000 downloads. The app is completely free to download, is available on the App Store and Google Play, and doesn’t need to be connected to Wi-Fi in order to access information.