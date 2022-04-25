LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos High Robotics Team left its mark at the Robotics World Championships. Students needed to design and build a robot to accomplish a set of skills.

The robot had to shoot a basketball into a basket. It also had to lift a 140-pound frame up three uneven bars. The Los Alamos Team 4153 Project Y robotics team rlaced in fourth out of 350 teams and first in their division.