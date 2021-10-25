Local law enforcement officials aware of TikTok video threatening school shooting

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement officials are monitoring a social media post threatening a school shooting. The Las Cruces Police Department says it started with a series of videos circulating on TikTok.

Story Continues Below

In the videos, the name of the school gets changed, then the video gets reposted with it spreading across the country. Right now, it’s unclear where the original post came from.

Police say they will have extra officers at school on Monday, Oct. 25 as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES