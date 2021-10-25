Local law enforcement officials aware of TikTok video threatening school shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement officials are monitoring a social media post threatening a school shooting. The Las Cruces Police Department says it started with a series of videos circulating on TikTok.

In the videos, the name of the school gets changed, then the video gets reposted with it spreading across the country. Right now, it’s unclear where the original post came from.

Police say they will have extra officers at school on Monday, Oct. 25 as a precaution.