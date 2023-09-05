(The Hill) — iPhone users worldwide are bracing for another major change when Apple unveils the iPhone 15 next week.

Thanks to the European Union, Apple has been forced to ditch its propriety Lightning connectors and adopt USB-C as a standard for charging and data transfers, numerous tech publications are reporting.

The company is expected to formally announce the switch, along with other iPhone updates, on Sept. 12.

The EU has mandated that all manufacturers adopt a common charging connection by 2024. The rule, which was adopted in 2022, applies to mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, mice, keyboards, GPS devices, headphones, digital cameras, handheld video gaming consoles and portable speakers.

The Lightning connection was first launched in 2012.

“A lot of people were worried and annoyed that they had to buy all new cords and accessories when Apple made the changeover from the 30-pin dock connector to the Lightning port,” app developer Johan Alexander told Lifewire. “Users eventually got used to the Lightning port’s faster data transfer and greater flexibility in the ecosystem. Similarly, adapting to USB-C may cause some initial annoyance, but the widespread adoption of the new standard will ultimately benefit users.”

USB-C is already the standard charger for non-Apple devices. The current iPhone 14 is expected to be the last Apple device to rely solely on Lightning cables.

Apple unsuccessfully fought the change, arguing that it would harm the environment by leading to billions of obsolete cables ending up in landfills.

Other changes to the iPhone that are expected (or rumored) to be announced on Sept. 12 include new color options, titanium casing for the Pro model and upgraded displays.