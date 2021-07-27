LANL debuts new hazmat robot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab has a unique new robot to handle dangerous situations. “There’s no other robot on the market that can do what this robot can do, which is why we were so excited to get our hands on it,” said LANL hazmat specialist Charles Gibson.

The robot keeps the hazmat team from having to go near dangerous chemicals and radiological waste. The team can manipulate the robot to open doors then carefully handle dangerous materials. All while crews control it in a truck using a joystick.

“This robot specifically fits into the mission of safety and security at the lab by allowing us to have the confidence in its newer technology to handle responses very efficiently,” said another hazmat specialist Dan McDonald. He says the robot is easy to use and says they bought it from a company based out of Pennsylvania.