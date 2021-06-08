Kirtland’s Air Force Research Lab releases video of new drone technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland has released a new video showing their latest drone technology. The technology’s called Tactical High-power Operational Responders or THOR.

Officials say they created THOR to disable the electronics in enemy drones quickly. Officials say it uses high-energy lasers to take down one target at a time or high-powered microwaves which can kill groups of drones at a time.

The Air Force says THOR is needed as enemy drones and other airborne threats become increasingly common.

