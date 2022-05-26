Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP’s compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $14.5 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
___
Top Male CEOs:
1. Peter Kern
Expedia Group
$296.2 million
Change from last year: 6,592%
His pay vs typical company worker: 2,897 times, up from 53
Overall ranking: No. 1
___
2. David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery
$246.6 million.
Change from last year: 554%
His pay vs typical company worker: 2,972 times, up from 565
Overall ranking: 2
___
3. William McDermott
ServiceNow
$165.8 million.
Change from last year: 560%
His pay vs typical company worker: 709 times, up from 120
Overall ranking: 3
___
4. Tim Cook
Apple
$98.7 million.
Change from last year: 569%
His pay vs typical company worker: 1,447 times, up from 256
Overall ranking: No. 4
___
5. Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase
$84.4 million.
Change from last year: 167%
His pay vs typical company worker: 917 times, up from 395
Overall ranking: No. 5
___
Top female CEOs:
1. Lisa T. Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$29.5 million.
Change from last year: 9%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 230 times, up from 228
Overall ranking: No. 22
___
2. Mary T. Barra
General Motors
$29.1 million.
Change from last year: 25%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 420 times, up from 201
Overall ranking: No. 23
___
3. Phebe N. Novakovic
General Dynamics
$23.6 million.
Change from last year: 24%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 254 times, up from 174
Overall ranking: No. 38
___
4. Adena Friedman
Nasdaq
$20 million.
Change from last year: 27%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 202 times, up from 126
Overall ranking: No. 80
___
5. Kathy J. Warden
Northrop Grumman
$19.5 million.
Change from last year: -1%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 166 times, down from 205
Overall ranking: No. 89
___