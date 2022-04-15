ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enigma Robotics took the highest honors at the New Mexico State First Tech Challenge Championships in early March. Now, they are gearing up to represent the Land of Enchantment at the world championships down in Houston.

The team is holding a raffle with $2,000 worth of prizes to raise funds to help them get there as well as another robotics competition in Maryland they’re hoping to go to. “All in, it’s probably about $20,000 we need to raise,” says team coach Russell McCabe.

More information on how the public can help the team and enter the raffle is on their website.