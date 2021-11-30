Air Force Research Lab’s project recognized in Popular Science magazine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base is being recognized by Popular Science magazine. They’re being highlighted for their Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR) project, a vehicle that can disable enemy drones.
“THOR is nearing completion of an operational assessment, after being put through the rigors of operating in a variety of challenging conditions,” said Adrian Lucero in a news release, THOR program manager.
Each year, the magazine picks out 100 new innovations to highlight with ten different categories being represented. THOR was named Popular Science’s “Best of What’s New” in the security category. The news release states the Department of Defense is working to ensure emerging technologies like THOR, will be ready to support the needs of warfighters.
For more information, visit afresearchlab.com/news/afrls-drone-killer-thor-wins-popular-science-best-of-award.