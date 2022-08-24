ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Money is being allocated to fight cyber attacks in Bernalillo County. The county is adding $4 million towards ramping up its security.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: More homeless encampments pop up after Coronado Park closure
- KRQE En Español: Martines 23 de Agosto 2022
- Crime: Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled
- New Mexico: Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
In January, the county was attacked by ransomware, which crippled some of its systems for weeks. Schools closed down due to the attack as it impacted teaching, learning, and student safety. Before, county commissioners approved millions from the budget for immediate recovery needs earlier this year.
Now, the commission has voted to put $4 million from its federal “American Rescue Plan” funds to bolster security and address possible threats.