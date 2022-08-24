The Commodore 64 from 1982 is widely credited as the fastest-selling computer model in history. Between 1982 and 1993, more than 30 million were sold.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Money is being allocated to fight cyber attacks in Bernalillo County. The county is adding $4 million towards ramping up its security.

In January, the county was attacked by ransomware, which crippled some of its systems for weeks. Schools closed down due to the attack as it impacted teaching, learning, and student safety. Before, county commissioners approved millions from the budget for immediate recovery needs earlier this year.

Now, the commission has voted to put $4 million from its federal “American Rescue Plan” funds to bolster security and address possible threats.