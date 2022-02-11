NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting millions to install electric vehicle charging stations. Thirty-eight million dollars will come from the US Department of Transportation and be dispersed over five years.
The state will get $5 million this year. This will help the state build a network of charging stations. Right now, New Mexico is developing an infrastructure plan to install the stations. That’s expected to be released in April.