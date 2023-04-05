TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the end of the ski season, Taos Ski Valley is reopening its resort. The reopening comes after the resort was forced to close for several days amid problems with the municipal water system.

The Ski Valley says it will reopen for skiing and riding on Thursday, April 6. With that, the resort says it will have three “fully functional, on-mountain restaurants and facilities,” along with “supplemental facilities” just in case.

The resort first closed on the morning of Sunday, April 2, as a failure in the local village’s distribution system left the resort without adequate water supplies. According to the Village of Taos Ski Valley, “an unfortunate private residence water service line leak, and then a second leak,” depleted the Village’s water system storage tanks.

Taos Ski Valley is expected to stay open through the end of the week. The resort’s planned last day is on Easter, Sunday, April 9.