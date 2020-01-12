Taiwan’s leader meets with US official after election win

In this Jan. 8, 2020, photo, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s President and the 2020 presidential election candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), chants slogans during an election campaign rally in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu province. A year ago, the Taiwan leader was on the ropes. Now President Tsai appears poised to win a second four-year term in elections this Saturday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Fresh from a landslide reelection victory, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has met with the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taipei while China warned that countries should stick with recognizing communist-ruled Beijing as the rightful government of “One China.”

William Brent Christensen, a U.S. diplomat who is director of the American Institute in Taiwan, on Sunday congratulated Tsai on her victory and she thanked him for his support.

Tsai has sought closer relations with the U.S. while pushing back against pressure from China, and the Trump administration has reciprocated. The U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is legally bound to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself against threats.