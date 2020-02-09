SW Albuquerque neighborhood concerned with reported illegal dumping

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Some people living in southwest Albuquerque are sounding off about illegal dumping they say is happening throughout their neighborhood.

“Mattresses and tires, and broken beer bottles, blankets, it’s awful,” said Nikki Torrez.

Torrez has been living in the neighborhood for the past year and said illegal dumping is becoming an enormous problem, especially at the vacant plots of land along San Ygnacio Road at 82nd and 90th.

“There’s some parts of the thing where there’s no sidewalks, so what are our kids supposed to do walk on the side of the street because it’s not safe for them to walk on the dirt,” said Torrez.

The city said it’s unclear if the pieces of land are private property or owned by the city because its system to check was down on Saturday. However, they said if illegal dumping is conducted on private property then it’s the responsibility of the owner of that property to clean it up, and if it’s city owned then the city will handle it.

City officials said its system to track who owns those plots of land is under maintenance. They said they should be able to find out who’s responsible for cleaning up the mess on Monday.

