ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Kennedy middle school employee believed to be a school custodian is in the hospital after he was shot by a group of people he caught trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.

Some neighbors who live near the middle school on Lomas and Tomasita street, say they are on high alert. “It is very very scary to think that now you are even afraid to go walk your dog, because people do a lot of walking around here,” said Michael K. who lives across the street from the middle school. According to an Albuquerque Public Schools spokesperson, the Kennedy Middle School employee was on school grounds just before 6 a.m. Friday when the employee noticed a group of about four individuals trespassing. “Probably they are just curious in seeing something and I guess when they got confronted they didn’t like it,” added Michael K.

The district saID the worker confronted the trespassers when they knocked a phone out of his hand and shot him after being confronted. APS said the school custodian was shot outside the school’s front entrance. “That’s pretty frightening, I have never seen yellow tape anywhere in this neighborhood, especially across the streets at the school,” added Michael K.

Hours after the shooting, APS investigators were still on scene and while some people in the neighborhood were shocked to see the police presence in front of their homes, some say they’re not surprised a violent act happened. “They should be around more often, I don’t see them here that often even though the police station is rather close to Lomas, but they should have more patrols around here. Especially after an incident like this, especially after school when no one is around to be there.” In addition to the lack of patrols, neighbors say during the summer months areas around the school are pitch black serving as a welcome sign for trouble. “They should have more lights to keep the lights lit at this school, they go off at night and its pitch black. They should have put up gates or something like they do at this other school so people can’t drive in there,” said Michael K.

APS says, a couple of hours after the shooting, 35 students arrived next door at Tomasita Elementary to board a bus that takes them to a summer camp. APS says at no time were any students in danger.

Out of privacy concerns, APS would not release the man’s identity or condition. APS police are investigating the shooting, but have not apprehended any suspects involved.