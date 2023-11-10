SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were injured Friday morning after a stabbing, police reported. They stated it happened at a Santa Fe park.

Around 4:25 a.m., Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) responded to De Vargas Park for a reported stabbing with multiple victims.

Authorities found three people with injuries at the skate park. They were taken to the hospital. One is in stable condition, and two are in critical condition.

The suspect is not in custody, and SFPD is investigating. If you have information to give police, call the department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.

Alternatively, here’s a link to submit any evidence, like audio, photos, or videos.