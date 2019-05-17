Suspect in shooting of UNM baseball player detained in two cases

The state is working to make absolutely sure the man accused of killing a UNM baseball player does not get out of jail.

Damian Bashir, 23, is accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar while he was out of jail awaiting trial in a different shooting. A judge already agreed to hold Bashir behind bars until his trial in this latest case, however, prosecutors didn’t want to take any chances.

Friday, they asked for him also to be held in that other shooting from February, when police say he was involved in a shooting where officers were almost hit.

Judge Charles Brown granted the state’s request.

