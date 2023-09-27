ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of three suspects accused in the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old outside of Isotopes Park, Jose Romero, faced a judge Wednesday over if he’ll be held in jail while awaiting trial. “What started out as a family outing for the Villegas family ended in a night of terror,” said prosecutor, Lawrence Hansen.

Walking through the investigation into the deadly shooting of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas, prosecutors tried to convince a judge that Jose Romero should stay behind bars. “There’s something that starts to protrude out of the top of the vehicle, the vehicles start to abruptly slow,” said Albuquerque Police Department Detective David Small.

Romero is accused of shooting at a family leaving an Isotopes game on September 6. Prosecutors say he was behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango SRT that shot at the Villegas’ family truck 17 times. “Killing young 11-year-old Froylan Villegas, paralyzing Tatiana, and terrorizing Maria and her infant child,” said Hansen.

An APDdetective said surveillance video showed Romero tailing the Villegas’ white pick-up believing rival gang members were inside while a second suspect, believed to be Nathen Garley, handled a weapon. “Mr. Garley proceeds to stand up out of the sunroof which we identified by Tatiana and Maria,” said Det. Small.

Romero’s attorney tried to convince the judge that Romero didn’t pull the trigger and didn’t know what was going to happen. “According to Gomez, who is allegedly in the vehicle, Mr. Romero freaks out and I think that’s a strong indicator that this is not something that was planned,” said defense attorney, David Silva.

In the end, the judge sided with the state. “He’s the one that drives up next to this pickup truck, he’s the one that slows down to make sure the shooter is in position,” said Hansen.

Romero will be held behind bars until trial. The other two suspects, Nathen Garley and Daniel Gomez are scheduled for pre-trial detention hearings this week.