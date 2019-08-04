Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect police say opened fire in the Oregon District Sunday morning has been identified.
A senior law enforcement official told NBC News the gunman in the Dayton shooting was a 24-year-old male named Connor Betts of Bellbrook. Authorities have not officially identified the shooter or released a possible motive.
The shooting happened just after 1 am in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.
Police say Betts was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle, firing multiple rounds.
“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.