Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect police say opened fire in the Oregon District Sunday morning has been identified.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News the gunman in the Dayton shooting was a 24-year-old male named Connor Betts of Bellbrook. Authorities have not officially identified the shooter or released a possible motive.

The shooting happened just after 1 am in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say Betts was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle, firing multiple rounds.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.