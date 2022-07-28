NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge found a domestic violence suspect in contempt of court after he cussed out a judge at a hearing. Dennis Young was on the phone during an arraignment for failing to appear in court on the battery case when Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers told him he needed to turn himself in.

According to court records, Young replied “Well I’m not gonna do that, so f*** you,” then hung up. The judge called Young back and told him he was in contempt and that there would be a warrant issued for his arrest. He must spend 90 days in jail and pay a $73 fine.