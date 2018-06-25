Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in SW Albuquerque

News
Posted: / Updated:

Police have arrested a man they say terrorized neighbors and then caused an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday morning.

Neighbors say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez, jumped their fence with a gun and entered their house on San Ygnacio and 86th Street around 2 a.m.

They say he threatened them and their children.

Officers say they immediately set up a perimeter once they arrived and saw Rodriguez run back inside his own home.

A SWAT team negotiated with him for hours, while a child was inside the suspect’s home.

They successfully took Rodriguez into custody around 8 a.m. Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES