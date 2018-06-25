Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in SW Albuquerque

Police have arrested a man they say terrorized neighbors and then caused an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday morning.

Neighbors say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez, jumped their fence with a gun and entered their house on San Ygnacio and 86th Street around 2 a.m.

They say he threatened them and their children.

Officers say they immediately set up a perimeter once they arrived and saw Rodriguez run back inside his own home.

A SWAT team negotiated with him for hours, while a child was inside the suspect’s home.

They successfully took Rodriguez into custody around 8 a.m. Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.