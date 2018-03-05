Supreme Court issues opinion on Rio Grande water dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will now also have to take on the federal government in its water fight with Texas.

Texas is suing New Mexico claiming that the state is not following the Rio Grande Compact, which requires New Mexico to give a certain amount of water to Texas every year.

However, New Mexico disputes that claim.

Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the federal government also has a stake in how much water New Mexico gives to Texas since some of the water ends up in Mexico, which is allotted so much a year.

The Supreme Court has ordered for a special master to look at the issue and make recommendations.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement:

The Supreme Court ruled today on actions taken by former Attorney General King, including a lawsuit brought by his administration against the United States that triggered Texas’ lawsuit, however, Attorney General Balderas will continue to vigorously defend the rights of New Mexico water users and work with all parties to seek a fair resolution for New Mexicans. Today’s ruling was a preliminary matter clarifying the United States’ role in the case.

To read the full U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion, click here.