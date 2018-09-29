Sunport reopened after suspicious bag prompts temporary shutdown

The Albuquerque Sunport pronounced “all clear” following a security concern involving a suspicious suitcase Saturday morning.
The suspicious bag was found unattended near a baggage carousel.
An airport EOD K9 was brought in and alerted indicated that there was some sort of explosive in the bag.
The APD bomb squad was called to the scene. They rendered the suitcase safe.
Sunport operations are now back to normal.
There is no movement for eastbound traffic on Sunport Blvd. and southbound traffic on Yale Blvd. All ticketing counters on the west end of the terminal are shut down and evacuated. Please check with your airline for flight information.— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) September 29, 2018
Security Incident: West end bag claim level and roadway curretly inaccessible. Updates will be posted here as we have them.— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) September 29, 2018