Sunport reopened after suspicious bag prompts temporary shutdown

The Albuquerque Sunport pronounced “all clear” following a security concern involving a suspicious suitcase Saturday morning. 

The suspicious bag was found unattended near a baggage carousel.

An airport EOD K9 was brought in and alerted indicated that there was some sort of explosive in the bag. 

The APD bomb squad was called to the scene. They rendered the suitcase safe. 

Sunport operations are now back to normal. 

