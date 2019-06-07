Sunport lowrider exhibit allows artist to share his New Mexico pride

As travelers passing through the Sunport take in the new lowrider exhibit, one of the artists says it’s a huge honor to represent our state.

“It’s a form of art, just like in Santa Fe and Old Town, how we have our jewelers making jewelry and sarapes, us as bike customizers, it’s our style, it’s our form of art,” Chris Florez said.

Chris Florez built two of the Harleys on display at the airport, alongside custom cars and even bicycles. It’s part of the exhibition aiming to push beyond stereotypes of lowrider culture and highlight its special role in New Mexico.

Florez says it’s a chance to see a style unique to our state.

“The spoke wheels, the white walls, so it stays true to lowrider style for New Mexico, and we want to show them worldwide what we have to offer,” Florez said.

The current lowriders will be on display for three months, then a new batch will replace them.