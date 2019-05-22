Summer activities begin at ABQ BioPark Zoo

As summertime nears, the zoo is planning some special activities for the season.

The Endangered Species Carousel will be up and running daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weather permitting. It costs $2 per ride which benefits the ABQ BioPark conservation program.

Pedal boat rides are now available at the Zoo on the weekends and will be available daily starting May 25. Rides are around 15 minutes and cost $8. Pedal boats can seat two to four people.

Zoo attendees are also invited to interact with the animals during special giraffe and lorikeet feedings Wednesdays through Sundays beginning on May 29. The Lorikeets are fed from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m.

Giraffe feedings are from 12 to 1:30 p.m. It costs $2 to participate in the activity.

Wednesdays through Sundays beginning after Memorial Day, an interactive Animal Encounters Show will feature a variety of birds, mammals, and reptiles. The show will also take place this weekend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hippo feedings will take place daily at 2 pm.