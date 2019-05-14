Students allegedly hacked into school computer system, delayed testing

Every kid wishes it would happen at their school, the computers go down right before a big test. That actually happened at Volcano Vista High School, but it was no accident and the principal blames a student.

“I just don’t see a reason why they did that,” said a Volcano Vista High School freshman.

This testing season, it’s the school searching for answers. “It’s definitely a bit more stressful because we don’t know what’s going on,” said a Volcano Vista High School sophomore. Last week, VVHS was knocked off the grid.

“Yes, the WiFi is pretty bad. It’s still up, but it’s not working,” said a Volcano Vista High School freshman.

According to an email sent by Volcano Vista to parents, a student or group of students is responsible.

“I think it was to get out of the last couple weeks at school,” said a Volcano Vista High School freshman.

“They must have been really smart, like really smart. Because it’s taking forever to fix it,” said a Volcano Vista High School sophomore.

The district is not confirming it was a student who did this. A spokesperson will only say they are investigating, and that they are taking a closer look at their cybersecurity system to keep this from happening again.

Students don’t know which of their classmates is to blame but say their principal is taking it seriously. “She was on the announcements and she just told us, she like threatened the person who was hacking,” said a Volcano Vista High School freshman.

The district won’t go into how the hacker pulled this off, but students who KRQE News 13 spoke with don’t approve of their classmate’s behavior. “I think it’s kind of childish for them to do that because you’re not going to get out of testing if you hack the WiFi and stuff,” said a Volcano Vista High School freshman.

Albuquerque Public Schools says the internet has been mostly restored at the school. In that letter to parents, Volcano Vista says there will be “strong consequences” for the student or students involved.