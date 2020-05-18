Struggling restaurants pleads to provide dine-in services

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — With retail businesses now allowed to open up to customers at 25 percent capacity, staff at an Old Town Albuquerque restaurant said they’re left wondering when it’s their turn to let customers dine in.

Employees at Church Street Cafe told KRQE they were surprised that dine-in service wasn’t included in the governor’s latest phase of slowly reopening the state.

They said their business is down 90 percent from this time last year and they laid off about 30 of their 40 employees when the governor enacted the stay-at-home order back in March.

Karla Sandoval, general manager of the restaurant told me she’s frustrated retail businesses can open up at a limited capacity, but restaurants can’t.

“I think if it’s okay for retail, it should also be okay for us,” said Sandoval. “What’s the difference people are still going to mingle together. We will keep it down to four people or six per table. We’ll keep our distance, so if they can do it why can’t we.”

Of course, restaurants throughout the state have been allowed to offer take out, curbside pick up and delivery for nearly two months.

The governor said in a press conference on wednesday that the next phase of reopening the state could include limited dine-in service malls, salons, and gyms.

But Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association said six percent of restaurants have already closed permanently and that number could grow soon.

“We got to get them open so we don’t have a disaster on our hands,” said Wight.