String of armed robberies leads to deputy-involved shooting

Bernalillo County Sheriff Department deputies are still on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.

Officials say it was a series of armed robberies that led to shots being fired and resulted with a suspect in the hospital.

It all came to an end at Eighth and Central, when a deputy opened fire on one of the suspects, who they say was attempting to carjack someone.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III says this all started around 9 p.m. Wednesday, with an armed robbery at the Dollar General on 7600 Isleta Boulevard.

Gonzales says minutes later, they received another call about an armed robbery at a nearby Chevron with the suspect matching the same description.

The sheriff says the suspect fired one round into the gas station before getting into a black truck and driving away.

That’s when a pursuit began through the South Valley and into Downtown.

At one point, spike strips were used, puncturing one of the suspects’ tires.

The sheriff says the suspect put a lot of people in harm’s way.



“It’s a congested area. That’s always a concern. These people had no due regard for the safety of any citizens or deputies,” said Sheriff Gonzales.



It ended at Eighth and Central when the sheriff says the suspect’s car crashed into another, injuring the people inside.

Two suspects attempted to run but were caught by deputies. The sheriff says a third suspect attempted to carjack somebody to get away.

That’s when Gonzales says at least one deputy fired his gun hitting the suspect.

That suspect was taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

Right now, it’s unknown how many shots were fired or how many deputies were involved.