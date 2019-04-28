Stolen balloon recovered in Albuquerque

A stolen hot air balloon is back in the hands of its rightful owner. Last weekend, two men broke into the lot at Unique Motor Sports at Lomas and Truman in Albuquerque and made off with a $30,000, federally registered hot air balloon.

The thieves broke into security gates and stole the hot air balloon along with a car and trailer. Mike Heffron, owner of Unique Motor Sports captured the entire event on camera.

However, the balloon, “Bright Idea”, which flies each year at Balloon Fiesta, was reunited with its owners Saturday. They say someone found it mostly intact with minimal damage and they expect it to fly just fine.