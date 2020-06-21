Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods

PIE TOWN, N.M. (KRQE) - One of New Mexico's most popular spots for a slice of pie is closing down for good. Pie-O-Neer, set in the hart of Pie Town, New Mexico, has been closed for over three months due to the coronavirus.

The bakery was known as a sweet spot for families looking for a warm piece of homemade pie, even attracting people hundreds of miles away. Owner Kathy Knapp says she tried to figure out a way to safely reopen, but decided i twas better to shut down.