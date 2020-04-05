States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers

SEATTLE (AP) – Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information – the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease.
Washington state faced the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation, but health officials have not kept track of how many doctors and nurses have the disease.
New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, also lacks infection figures for medical staff.
Experts who create models for how the coronavirus will affect the country’s health care system say they want the data to better determine how severely hospitals will be hit.