ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of the 2022 state soccer tournament kicked off on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

Five seeded Albuquerque high hosted No. 12 Cleveland at Bulldog city Tuesday afternoon. The Storm played upset in the first round, as the electric blue shocked the home team with a 1-0 win. Cleveland now plays Hobbs in the quarterfinals.

In another matchup of five and 12, Saint Pius X hosted Kirtland Central in class 4A. The Sartans repeatedly found the back of the net, as they went on to beat the Broncos 7-0.

In girls class 6A, Cibola hosted the Lady Eagles of Hobbs. Scoring was often early, as the match was tied at 2 going into halftime, however the Cougars pulled off the win late, as they got the win 3-2. Cibola now plays rival Volcano Vista.

Girls No. 7 Albuquerque high welcomed No. 10 Santa Fe to town for a match that needed extra time to determine a winner. The Demonettes however, pulled off the upset in a penalty shootout 5-4. Santa Fe advances to the quarterfinals against Las Cruces.