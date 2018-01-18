State senators pass bill allowing traveling nurses to keep working in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The clock is ticking for nurses.

Wednesday, the state Senate passed a bill allowing traveling nurses to keep practicing in New Mexico.

Nurses from 27 states can work under the “Nurse Licensure Compact” without being licensed in each state.The compact expires in two days.

Some fear New Mexico hospitals could be left short-staffed especially in rural areas.

An updated version of the compact now heads to the House for approval.

Lawmakers on both sides are expected to pass it.

