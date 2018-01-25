State rep wants to ditch cap on film tax credit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker wants to boost the state’s already quickly growing film industry by ditching a cap on the tax credit for productions here.

Right now, the tax credit cap is $50 million for all productions in a single year. Rep. Antonio ‘Moe’ Maestas (D-Albuquerque) wants to get rid of that cap.

The growth of the industry is evident by the list of major Hollywood hits filmed in our backyard — both TV shows and movies.

However, Rep. Maestas says filmmakers shy away from the Land of Enchantment when they know that $50 million cap has nearly been met.

“We don’t want to dis-incentivize films coming here. When producers realize that we’re butting up against the cap, they go to Georgia, they go to Louisiana, they go to Canada. We want them to come here,” he said.

Rep. Maestas believes lifting the cap will not result in an unmanageable, massive increase in tax credit for the production companies, however, he does believe it will steadily grow past the current $50 million cap while the investment in our economy also grows.

The bill passed the House Labor and Economic Development committee Wednesday afternoon and is slated to be heard in the House Taxation and Revenue committee next.

The New Mexico Film Office reports that since 2013, more than $1 billion in investments have been brought to New Mexico.

