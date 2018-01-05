State rep proposes raising New Mexico’s minimum wage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state representative says she has a solution to get New Mexico off the top of the poverty list.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-Albuquerque) will introduce a bill raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour including tipped positions.

She says the bill will be a test to see if New Mexico’s government truly wants to pull the state out of poverty.

“Are we bold? Are we courageous? Do we have an obligation to dignify our workforce and our families by giving them a livable wage?” Roybal Caballero asked.

Roybal Caballero says giving workers livable wages makes for a more dedicated workforce and allows people to put money back into the local economy.

