New Mexico State Police is investigating a possible drowning at Conchas Lake.

A NMSP dive team searched the lake after an 82-year-old man went fishing while on his boat Friday at 2 p.m.

The boat was found floating on the lake without him in it.

The search was stopped, however, due to high winds.

No additional details are available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates when available.