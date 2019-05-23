State Police make over 250 arrests in ‘metro surge operation’

State and local leaders say more than 250 arrests have been made as part of the metro anti-crime surge.

Nearly two weeks ago, 50 New Mexico State Police officers were brought in to help Albuquerque police tackle crime along Central Avenue.

Leaders announced Wednesday, more than 257 arrests have been made since the start of the operation, including three felony arrests and 13 DWI arrests. Police have also seized drugs, guns, and ammo and recovered two dozen stolen vehicles.

Last week, two officers brought in as part of the operation were involved in two separate police shootings.