State of the State Address focuses on budget shortfall, crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Susana Martinez kicked off the 60-day session at the Roundhouse with the State of the State Address Tuesday focusing on the economy and cracking down on crime, calling for both parties to work together.

It was the first thing the governor talked about, a sluggish economy that she blames on low oil and gas prices. She stressed right away, she won’t sign off on any tax hikes.

“How we address our current budget crisis today will define our progress for generations. It is simple. Let’s prioritize our spending,” said Gov. Martinez.

Gov. Martinez said she wants to raid accounts for unspent money and cut spending. For instance, her plan calls for state workers to pay more into their retirement funds.

“We positioned our state to endure this current budget crisis without raising taxes, without stopping our progress on economic development, education and fighting crime,” said Gov. Martinez.

The governor is also calling for harsher punishments for criminals and the death penalty for people who kill children and law enforcement officers.

Additionally, she still wants to hold back third-graders who don’t read well enough, a tough sell to Democrats.

While the governor does have the power to veto, the Democrats are in control this year, with the majority in both the Senate and the House.

New Mexico Democrats say the wrong way to balance the budget is cutting state workers. and teachers’ pay and say that New Mexicans should share the burden. Democrats went as far as to call the state of the state “unacceptable,” pointing to the unemployment and poverty under the governor’s watch.