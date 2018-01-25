State lawmaker pushes for alerts for all missing children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State lawmaker pushes for alerts for all missing children_777662

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— A state lawmaker wants to do more to aid in the search for missing children.

A bill introduced by State Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert would require law enforcement to issue a missing minor advisory any time a child is reported missing.

This would apply to any child under the age of 16 and under any circumstance, whether they are taken by force or are a runaway.

An alert would then be sent to the media and all cell phone customers.

Albuquerque police say they receive an average of five to six missing children reports a day.

Currently, authorities don’t put out an advisory to the public unless the suspected child is in danger.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

________________Send a Breaking News TipReport an error or typoLearn about the KRQE apps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss