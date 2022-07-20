ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is investing $10M in to the city of Albuquerque’s Rail Trail project. Officials made the announcement Wednesday at the Rail Yards in downtown Albuquerque. The project will build a seven-mile loop of multi-use trails connecting the downtown area to the Sawmill District, Old Town, and the Bosque.

“It will be a landmark that every person in this city knows about and has been to. That’s how powerful and impactful this project is,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The state’s $10M investment will be added to the $15M committed to the project by the city. The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $40M.