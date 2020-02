State Ethics Commission receives first complaint

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The newly-created State Ethics Commission has received its first complaint.

The eight-member commission is responsible for looking into complaints made against public employees, contractors, lobbyists and others.

The new complaint does not disclose any information or who it involves. If the commission finds criminal conduct, it could be referred to prosecutors.

Related Coverage:

State’s ethics commission to be located in Albuquerque New Mexico Ethics Commission received no complaints against lawmakers