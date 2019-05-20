State asks suspect in officer-involved shooting be held until trial

New details have been released about one of two recent State Police officer-involved shootings in Albuquerque. This as the suspect appears in court.

Police say Jesus Arenivar wouldn’t pull over Thursday night escalating to an officer shooting him in the shoulder. Sunday, the state requested that he be held behind bars until trial.

NMSP Officer Nathaniel Renteria, who is part of the Metro Surge Operation tackling crime in Albuquerque, attempted to pull over a stolen car after it ran a stop sign near Old Coors and Central.

Police say that’s when a pursuit began with driver Jesus Arenivar and passengers. On Los Abuelos Road, they hit a cul-de-sac. Court documents say 36-year-old Arenivar then made a u-turn and drove towards the officer.

The officer then opened fire, hitting Arenivar in the shoulder and causing him to sideswipe a parked car. The state believes he’s a danger to the community and asked he stay locked up until trial.

“Because probable cause has already been found, I am entering the order transferring this to district court,” the judge said. “He will be held without bond pending that hearing in front of district court.”

A criminal complaint states that the shooting initially didn’t stop Arenivar. He kept going, wounded, until finally hitting a curb. Arenivar and his passengers reportedly took off running, but a witness saw them and called 911.

During his arrest, Arenivar admitted to police that he knew the car was stolen. Arenivar has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2001.

A majority of the charges are for reckless driving. State Police have yet to reveal if the suspect in the second officer-involved shooting that night has been captured.