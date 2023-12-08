ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM may have been asking for nearly $60 million more dollars from customers in rate increases than they were entitled to; that’s according to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s Hearing Examiners.

This is based on an application PNM filed last December asking to increase rates to cover tens of millions in revenue loss. “In PNM’s application December of 2022, they asked to collect a purported 63.8 million dollars,” said Patrick Rodriguez, public information officer for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC).

That application to recoup that revenue in the form of rate increases for PNM customers kickstarted a process with the NMPRC, which then gathered evidence from experts, spoke with attorneys, looked at thousands of pages of briefings, and heard public comment about the proposal. “Going through all those briefings, going through all the evidence, that led to today’s issuing of the recommended decision by our hearing examiners,” Rodriguez said.

That recommendation was that PNM was asking for 90% more money than they should have been. “…that PNM wouldn’t suffer from more than 6.1 million dollars in losses so it’s a reduction of basically 90 percent of what PNM claimed in their application,” Rodriguez said.

According to the nearly 400-page rate case report, the discrepancy in the number that PNM is asking for and what the hearing examiners say they are entitled to comes largely from two power plants: the Four Corners Power Plant and the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station for various reasons. “Those issues, those have long been outstanding,” Rodriguez said.

With this recommended decision, the average PNM customer would see a decrease of three to four percent in their monthly billing statement. At this point, it is just a recommendation. The final order from the commission will come January 4. “Until that time, all parties will have an opportunity to file exceptions with the recommended decision,” Rodriguez said, “They’ll have a chance to basically state their case, why something should or should not be included in the recommendation.”

There is also one more opportunity for public comment until that deadline—that will be next Thursday. “Although this public comment does not enter into evidence in the commission’s decision, they do take it to heart,” Rodriguez says.

PNM told News 13 they would not be doing interviews at this point in the process, but did provide statements:

“We understand the sensitivity to any cost increase in today’s environment and have taken steps to offset nearly six years of inflationary costs on customer bills. However, the disappointing approach to this recommendation calls for further reductions on traditional power sources and misses opportunities to look forward and implement new solutions to benefit customers as we lead New Mexico’s energy transition. We will file our exceptions to the recommendation with the Commission to seek a more constructive outcome balancing the interests of all our stakeholders.” Pat Vincent-Collawn, Chairman and CEO of PNM Resources.