Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Staff at Hobbs High School throw sendoff parade for principal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school principal got a heartwarming send-off from his staff and students. The staff at Hobbs High School organized a Friday morning parade in honor of principal Zeke Kaney who has recently promoted to operations director for the district.

The event was full of honks and cheers as well as lots of gifts and even the occasional water fight. The parade was also in part a tribute to the district’s nutritional service workers, in honor of ‘Lunch Hero Day.’ They have cooked and distributed more than 250,000 meals in the six weeks since school shut down.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss