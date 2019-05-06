Spring Diaper Drive kicks off in Albuquerque

Lovelace Medical Group needs your help, helping local babies. The hospital is teaming up with Albuquerque’s Family and Community Services Department for their Spring Diaper Drive.

Last year, the Emergency Diaper Program collected nearly 3,500 diapers and other needed supplies like wipes and rash cream.

“You know, sometimes people don’t have want they need and they’re afraid to ask for help or they’re embarrassed to ask for help. No one should be in that position,” Amy Blasing, Lovelace Medical Group spokesperson, said.

The Diaper Drive runs until June 2. Diapers of all sizes are needed.

Donations will be collected at each of Albuquerque’s 22 community centers. To find a community center near you, click here.