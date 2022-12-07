NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 8-0 with a win over WNMU Tuesday night and are now one of ten remaining undefeated NCAA division I teams. With such a big lead over the mustangs, every healthy Lobo player got a chance to play, and they all scored.

“These types of games, if you can build a lead, the opportunity to play some of these guys that don’t play a lot is great,” said coach Pitino. “So, it was a good overall game. Happy with the balance.”

Meanwhile the women’s team is back at the Pit to host Abilene Christian. UNM is looking to rebound after a loss to nationally ranked Arizona while Abilene Christian comes to New Mexico 4-3.

In other news, Jackson Wink trained fighter Chris Brown is fighting for the first ever title of his career on Friday. Brown will be fighting in the main event for LFA 148 and will be fighting 6-0 Alfonso Leyva.

“Oh yeah I think they’re going to make me an underdog again,” Brown said. “Just like my last fight, I fought another guy who was 6-0, that they were hyping up out there in Colorado and I beat him handedly. So I plan of doing the same thing going here, crushing the hype of another top prospect.”